 

DGAP-Adhoc Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: New anchor shareholder and changes in the Supervisory Board

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: New anchor shareholder and changes in the Supervisory Board

30-Nov-2020 / 02:46 CET/CEST
- Vestigo Immobilien Investments Limited Partnership is new anchor shareholder of the Company with around 9.9 % of the share capital

- Former Supervisory Board members resigned with immediate effect from their office

- Friedrich Munsberg, Prof Dr Hermann Wagner and Dr Friedrich Oelrich provisionally appointed as new members of the Supervisory Board


Luxembourg, 30 November 2020 - Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("CORESTATE") has a new anchor shareholder with the investment of Vestigo Immobilien Investments Limited Partnership. Vestigo Immobilien Investments Limited Partnership holds a stake of approximately 9.9 % of the Company's share capital. In the context of the investment of Vestigo Immobilien Investments Limited Partnership as well as of further investors, the previous members of the Supervisory Board, i.e. Dr Georg Allendorf, Mr Timothy Blackwell, Dr Gabriele Apfelbacher, Mr Olaf Klinger and Mr Marc Drießen have resigned from office with immediate effect. As proposed by Vestigo Immobilien Investments Limited Partnership, in order to implement a strategic development of the Company and in accordance with the articles of association of the Corestate Capital Holding S.A., Mr Friedrich Munsberg, Prof Dr Hermann Wagner and Dr Friedrich Oelrich were unanimously appointed as new members of the Supervisory Board. Mr Friedrich Munsberg takes over the function of chairman of the Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner has been elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and also as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Notifying person:
Dr Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

