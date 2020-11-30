 

Global Care Capital Evaluates Opportunities in the Crypto Currency and Blockchain Sectors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that it is evaluating investment opportunities in the crypto currency and blockchain sectors.

In addition to continuing to evaluate opportunities in the healthcare sector, the Company has commenced its due diligence and research procedures in search of new investment opportunities in the crypto currency and blockchain sectors to diversify and strengthen its existing portfolio. The Company’s management team and board of directors will remain the same as it pursues opportunities in these sectors.

The initiative by the company to evaluate crypto currency and blockchain investment opportunities is a reflection of its focus on innovative new markets. The company is moving forward to explore exciting new opportunities in crypto currency and blockchain and hopes to find additional investments in the near future.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC.:

Company Contact:
Alex Somjen, President & CEO
604-687-2038

info@globalcarecapital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com




