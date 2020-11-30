Nano Dimension Prices $60 Million Registered Direct Offering

Sunrise, Florida, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the sale of 11,960,160 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price of $5.00 per ADS pursuant to a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $60 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes, and pursuing strategic opportunities, including possible business combination transactions. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about December 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.