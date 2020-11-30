 

Nano Dimension Prices $60 Million Registered Direct Offering

Sunrise, Florida, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the sale of 11,960,160 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price of $5.00 per ADS pursuant to a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $60 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes, and pursuing strategic opportunities, including possible business combination transactions. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about December 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-249559) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and an additional registration statement pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, Telephone: (877) 436-3673; Email: prospectus@think-equity.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

