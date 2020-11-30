DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Adler Group S.A.: Resilient business underpinning continued growth 30.11.2020 / 06:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Transactions to gain control over ADLER and Consus have been successfully completed bringing total assets to €14.6bn

- Significant improvement in operating and financial performance due to the consolidation of ADLER

- Strong performance of rental portfolio with like-for-like rental growth outside Berlin of +2.0% and a sustained low vacancy rate in top 13 locations of 2.5%

- EPRA NAV stood at €4.7bn equating to EPRA NAV per share of €45.27

- Synergies realized ahead of the plan and expecting to reach top end of the guidance of €63-72m for FY 2020

- Management confirming 2020 guidance, generating €280-300m of NRI and €105-125m of FFO1

Berlin, 30 November 2020 - At the end of June, Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") acquired control of Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") by exercising its call option. We are pleased to present fully consolidated accounts of our third business pillar for the first time in the third quarter. Consus brings organic growth to the Group's portfolio benefitting from the embedded value of a first-class in-house developer. The new Group boasts a well-diversified pan-German residential portfolio with 70,741 units in operation, a fair value of its investment properties of €11.4bn and development pipeline of 10,000 apartments that will be constructed over the next 10 years.

Adler Group has achieved a number of major milestones. In July 2020, it strengthened its capital structure and significantly extended its debt maturity profile following the successful completion of a €457m rights issue with 98% take-up and the placement of a €400m five-year bond with a fixed coupon of 3.25%. An additional €400m bond with a 6-year maturity and 2.75% fixed coupon was placed on 9 November 2020 further extending our debt maturity. Secured financing of €677m was successfully refinanced at 2.1% cost of debt and 4.7 years maturity bringing the average cost of debt of the Group down to 2.98% as of today.