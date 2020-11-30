Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise

Oslo, 30 November 2020

Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 20 May 2020 regarding an Extraordinary General Meeting where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in a Private Placement and Subsequent Offering of shares, and on 30 June 2020 regarding the result of the Subsequent Offering.

The Company has received notices of exercise of a total of 182,619,709 Warrants A and a total of 7,435,524 Warrants B, and has subsequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital with NOK 20,906,075.63 in connection with the issuance of shares upon said exercises.