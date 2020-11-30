Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise

 

Oslo, 30 November 2020

Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 20 May 2020 regarding an Extraordinary General Meeting where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in a Private Placement and Subsequent Offering of shares, and on 30 June 2020 regarding the result of the Subsequent Offering.

The Company has received notices of exercise of a total of 182,619,709 Warrants A and a total of 7,435,524 Warrants B, and has subsequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital with NOK 20,906,075.63 in connection with the issuance of shares upon said exercises.

Following this warrant exercise, 75.17% of the total issued Warrants A have now been exercised.

Any unexercised Warrants A will expire on 31 December 2020 without compensation to the holder.

Upon registration of the share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 108,410,300.46 divided into 985,548,186 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Contact:
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


