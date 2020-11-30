EIB supports AB Science in its COVID-19 development programme

AB Science SA (Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) and the European Investment Bank (the EIB ) are pleased to announce the signing of a loan agreement totalling €15.0 million (the COVID-19 loan ) today.

This agreement will enable AB Science to fund the clinical development programme evaluating masitinib as a treatment for COVID-19.

Masitinib might be an effective treatment for COVID-19 due to its recently discovered dual mechanism allowing it to act as both an anti-inflammatory and an antiviral agent. Masitinib directly inhibits the 3CL protease, the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 directly involved in the replication of the virus.

This initial partnership with the EIB might be expanded in the future, as discussions are already underway about additional financing for other indications in which masitinib is or could be evaluated, for a maximum budget of €30.0 million.

This financing is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments, the financial centrepiece of the Investment Plan for Europe under which the EIB and European Commission have joined forces to kick-start priority investments in the European Union. It is also backed by the InnovFin risk-sharing mechanism which targets corporate research initiatives supported by Horizon 2020, the European Union’s framework programme for research and innovation.

The combination of the EIB’s expertise and the European Commission’s support with the InnovFin guarantee has made it possible to set up an innovative financing package tailor-made to the needs of AB Science.

The COVID-19 loan consists of two tranches of €6 million each, and a third tranche worth €3 million. The first tranche is expected to be released in the coming weeks. The remaining two tranches will be made available at a later stage, subject to certain milestones, including clinical progress in AB Science’s study regarding the treatment of COVID-19 and the company’s future equity funding.

The COVID-19 loan is supplemented by an agreement to issue warrants for the EIB. The number of warrants to be issued by AB Science each time a tranche of the COVID-19 loan is drawn will depend on its reference price prior to the disbursement and the amount of the tranche in question. Purely as an illustration, a reference price of €10.0 would mean that AB Science should issue 162,162 warrants when it draws the first tranche. Each warrant will entitle the EIB to subscribe to one ordinary share in AB Science at the reference price (discount of 5.0%) for a period of 15 years.