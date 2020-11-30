 

7th New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival Held from November 20 (Friday) to November 30 (Monday)

CHITOSE, Japan, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival was held at New Chitose Airport and online for 11 days from November 20 to November 30, 2020. During the film festival, a variety of programs were held, including the screening of invited works at the New Chitose Airport Theater and online.

PR clip for "NEW CHITOSE 2020": https://youtu.be/0NDkTSKDEMo

The competition screening, which is the main event of the annual festival, screened 105 films carefully selected from over 2,200 submissions (including short films and feature films). An award ceremony was held on November 23 on the "SUPER DOMMUNE," a livestreaming channel.

Awards
Grand Prix for Short Films: "Wood Child & Hidden Forest Mother"
Stephen Irwin, United Kingdom

Japan Grand Prix: "The Mark of Emi"
Furukawahara Momoka, Japan

New Talent Award: "Black Sheep Boy"
James Molle, France

Grand Prix for Feature Films: "My Favorite War"
Ilze Burkovska Jacobsen, Latvia

Best Student Film: "Rain Pot"
Gordon Moore, United States

Best Music Animation: "Angklung Life"
KOKOFREAKBEAN, United States

And Jury's Awards and Sponsor Awards.

All winning works can be found on the official festival website ( https://airport-anifes.jp/en ).



