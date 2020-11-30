STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 27 November, 2020 Vanguard Funds Plc (the "Company") Re: Permanent closure The Directors of the Company wish to announce their intention to permanently close and liquidate the shares of: Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor UCITS ETF Vanguard Global Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Vanguard Global Value Factor UCITS ETF The Directors sent out a shareholder notification outlining all relevant information on 27 th November 2020. For more information please visit the Vanguard website. Enquiries to: Vanguard Asset Management, Limited +44 203 753 4305

DGAP-News: Vanguard / Key word(s): Funds Vanguard Funds plc Shareholder notice Factor ETFs 30.11.2020 / 07:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

30.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1151349 30.11.2020