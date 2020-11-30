 

Vanguard Funds plc Shareholder notice Factor ETFs

Vanguard Funds plc Shareholder notice Factor ETFs

30.11.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 27 November, 2020

Vanguard Funds Plc
(the "Company")
Re: Permanent closure

The Directors of the Company wish to announce their intention to permanently close and liquidate the shares of:

Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF
Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor UCITS ETF
Vanguard Global Momentum Factor UCITS ETF
Vanguard Global Value Factor UCITS ETF

The Directors sent out a shareholder notification outlining all relevant information on 27th November 2020. For more information please visit the Vanguard website.


Enquiries to:

Vanguard Asset Management, Limited +44 203 753 4305

 

