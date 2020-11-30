HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: Record level of new orders

Order backlog and new orders

HanseYachts booked a record amount of new orders in the first quarter of the new 2020/2021 financial year. The accumulated volume of new orders reached EUR 62.7 million, which is about 87% higher than the year-ago figure of EUR 33.6 million. With a Groupwide order backlog of EUR 106.7 million (PY: EUR 71.5 million, +48 %) after the first three months of the new financial year, the capacity of the production lines for sailing and motor yachts is already filled up into the early summer of 2021 and the capacity of the French catamaran manufacturer is filled up into the year 2022, according to the production schedule of HanseYachts AG.

Dr. Jens Gerhardt, CEO of HanseYachts AG: "Demand for safe boats for individual vacations and as a refuge for families in the coming vacation season is the main reason for the bigger-than-average order backlog. This means that the market for recreational boats and thus HanseYachts AG as well are beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic. However, another factor contributing to the increased order backlog is digitalization as the preferred choice of new sales channels to neutralize the negative effects of the COVID-19 containment measures, including the cancellation of boat shows, for example. Moreover, we are experiencing a positive market response to our new models and our existing, extensive product range of modern sailing yachts, motor yachts and catamarans."