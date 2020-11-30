 

KION GROUP AG sets subscription price at EUR 62.00 per new share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
KION GROUP AG sets subscription price at EUR 62.00 per new share

30-Nov-2020 / 07:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

KION GROUP AG sets subscription price at EUR 62.00 per new share

Frankfurt am Main, November 30, 2020 - The Executive Board of KION GROUP AG (FSE: KGX; the "Company") resolved today, with approval of the Supervisory Board, to set the subscription price for the capital increase resolved on November 18, 2020 at EUR 62.00 per new share. This subscription price corresponds to a discount of 10.7% on the volume-weighted average price for one share of the Company on the electronic trading system XETRA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) from the beginning of the subscription period on November 20, 2020 until close of trading on November 27, 2020.

The Company's existing shareholders are granted statutory subscription rights with regard to the new shares in the form of indirect subscription rights, which can be exercised until (and including) December 3, 2020. The subscription ratio is 1:9. This means that for every nine existing shares of the Company one new share may be acquired at the subscription price. Subscription rights that are not exercised within this time period will expire and become worthless. New shares remaining unsubscribed are intended to be offered for sale to selected qualified investors in international private placements in accordance with the applicable securities legislation. It is expected that such a private placement would be completed on December 4, 2020.

