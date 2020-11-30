 

Eurofins Becomes Market Leader in Environment Testing in Japan Through Acquisition of Taiyo Techno Research

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), the global leader in bioanalytical testing and environment testing, announces the acquisition of Taiyo Techno Research.

Taiyo Techno Research specialises in asbestos testing, the fastest growing environmental testing segment in Japan. Its subsidiary, Earth Consultant, provides a wide portfolio of environment testing assays including asbestos, soil, water and air testing and related consulting services.

This acquisition allows the Eurofins Group to enter new markets, specifically in the region of Hokuriku where the laboratories are based. Post-acquisition the Group believes it will be the number one provider of asbestos testing and, overall, the number one provider of environmental testing in Japan.

Taiyo Techno Research group employs over 45 staff and generated revenues of approximately EUR 5m in 2020.

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter “Eurofins” or “the Group”), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group’s objective is to provide its customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients’ increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

