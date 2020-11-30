The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 27 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.2562 £ 22.2611 Estimated MTD return 4.66 % 4.32 % Estimated YTD return 10.29 % 7.87 % Estimated ITD return 152.56 % 122.61 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.75 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -25.76 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,750.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -21.39 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A