 

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 27 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    25.2562 £    22.2611
Estimated MTD return      4.66 %      4.32 %
Estimated YTD return     10.29 %      7.87 %
Estimated ITD return    152.56 %    122.61 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    18.75 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -25.76 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,750.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -21.39 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Disclaimer

