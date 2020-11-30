 

CGG CGG Wins Three-Year Contract Extension for Oman Dedicated Processing Center

 CGG Wins Three-Year Contract Extension for Oman Dedicated Processing Center

Paris, France November 30, 2020

CGG has been awarded a three-year contract extension by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to continue providing advanced land seismic imaging services at its dedicated processing center (DPC) in Muscat. The new contract will run from 1 January 2022 until 31 December 2024.

PDO operates a concession in Oman that covers almost one third of the country’s land surface area. This makes the DPC a critical proving ground for deploying new technology and workflows that can meet the highly variable imaging requirements of PDO’s exploration and production activities.

With this contract extension, CGG specialists will continue to implement their latest proprietary algorithms to bring step-changes in the imaging of the ever-growing volumes of land data, characterized by complex near-surface conditions and strong multiples. CGG will also address new challenges, such as adapting to PDO’s transition from cable to node multi-source acquisition, incorporating machine learning into the workflows for both efficiency and improved quality, and supporting PDO in their ongoing challenge to increase the applicability of seismic in reservoir characterization.  

CGG remains committed to its significant In-Country Value initiatives within Oman. These include promoting and developing local talent, and supporting various educational initiatives and outreaches through its close ties with the Sultan Qaboos University.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “I would like to congratulate our Muscat DPC team on winning this contract renewal for our largest DPC worldwide. This achievement is undoubtedly due to their technical excellence, their outstanding service and support to PDO, and their proactivity over the decades to embrace change and new challenges. By 2024, CGG and PDO will have celebrated the 30th anniversary of this highly collaborative partnership that focuses on safety, integrity and innovation. We are committed to building on this legacy and the continued advance of our seismic data imaging technology to best support PDO in the de-risking of prospects and the optimization of production.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





