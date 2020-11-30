 

Kamux will relocate in Koskelo, Espoo -- the selection of cars expanding

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 07:39  |  37   |   |   

HELSINKI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, will relocate to new, larger premises in Koskelo, Espoo. At the same time, the selection of cars will expand.

"For a few years now, Kamux has been doing car sales in Koskelo, Espoo, and now we are able to move to bigger premises. The location along Ring Road III is very functional for the car sales. This change will enable us to expand the selection, and with that we will be able to develop our service to customers in the area by offering a wide range of cars for different mobility needs. It is easy to do business through digital channels, for example via internet and chat. Buying a car is by no means tied to brick-and-mortar," Tommi Iiskonmäki, Country Director of Kamux Finland, says.

Buy a car or sell a car

The selection of cars is not limited to cars from just one store.

"Kamux's entire selection of more than 5,000 cars is easily and conveniently in customers' reach, no matter where the car of interest is physically located. Cars will be transferred where customers are. You can just as easily ask for an offer for your current car and sell it to Kamux. And it should not be forgotten that in addition to passenger cars, there is also a good selection of commercial vehicles," Iiskonmäki reminds.

New store, new job opportunities

Moving to a bigger store also means new job opportunities.

"As a fast-growing company, we are constantly recruiting new staff. For us, the right attitude is important - we do not find previous car sales experience necessary. Kamux gives new employees a training to work, and good customer service skills are very important to us. I'd like to encourage people outside car industry to apply," says Iiskonmäki.

Kamux's Koskelo showroom will open in its new premises at Koskelontie 15 in Espoo at the beginning of January.

For more information, please contact:

Tommi Iiskonmäki
Country Director
Kamux Finland
+358 40 5801 1498

www.kamux.fi 

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-will-relocate-in-koskelo--espoo---the-selection-of-cars-expanding,c3245862



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kamux will relocate in Koskelo, Espoo -- the selection of cars expanding HELSINKI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, will relocate to new, larger premises in Koskelo, Espoo. At the same time, the selection of cars will expand. "For a few years now, Kamux has been doing car …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Risen Energy Provided 5.2MWDC PV Modules to Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm in Armenia
Kalkine Pty Limited To Launch its 'Australian Equity Technical Analysis Report'
GPs urge patients to self-care through pandemic restrictions to relieve pressure on NHS
World's first graduate-level AI university appoints world-renowned academic Eric Xing as President
The Most Comfortable Chair in the World. Period.
LIXIL Redefining Corporate Culture through Transformation
ZTE supports Ncell in completing preventive network maintenance at Everest Base Camp
7th New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival Held from November 20 (Friday) to ...
Kamux will relocate in Koskelo, Espoo -- the selection of cars expanding
Number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides
Titel
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Global Telco Cloud Revenue Will Grow to US$29.3 Billion by 2025
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods