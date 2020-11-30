Kamux will relocate in Koskelo, Espoo -- the selection of cars expanding

"For a few years now, Kamux has been doing car sales in Koskelo, Espoo, and now we are able to move to bigger premises. The location along Ring Road III is very functional for the car sales. This change will enable us to expand the selection, and with that we will be able to develop our service to customers in the area by offering a wide range of cars for different mobility needs. It is easy to do business through digital channels, for example via internet and chat. Buying a car is by no means tied to brick-and-mortar," Tommi Iiskonmäki, Country Director of Kamux Finland, says.

HELSINKI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, will relocate to new, larger premises in Koskelo, Espoo. At the same time, the selection of cars will expand.

Buy a car or sell a car

The selection of cars is not limited to cars from just one store.

"Kamux's entire selection of more than 5,000 cars is easily and conveniently in customers' reach, no matter where the car of interest is physically located. Cars will be transferred where customers are. You can just as easily ask for an offer for your current car and sell it to Kamux. And it should not be forgotten that in addition to passenger cars, there is also a good selection of commercial vehicles," Iiskonmäki reminds.

New store, new job opportunities

Moving to a bigger store also means new job opportunities.

"As a fast-growing company, we are constantly recruiting new staff. For us, the right attitude is important - we do not find previous car sales experience necessary. Kamux gives new employees a training to work, and good customer service skills are very important to us. I'd like to encourage people outside car industry to apply," says Iiskonmäki.

Kamux's Koskelo showroom will open in its new premises at Koskelontie 15 in Espoo at the beginning of January.

For more information, please contact:

Tommi Iiskonmäki

Country Director

Kamux Finland

+358 40 5801 1498

www.kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-will-relocate-in-koskelo--espoo---the-selection-of-cars-expanding,c3245862