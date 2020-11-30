 

SFC Energy receives order for EFOY Pro fuel cell systems from a Chinese Wind Industry Company

SFC Energy receives order for EFOY Pro fuel cell systems from a Chinese Wind Industry Company

30.11.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy receives order for EFOY Pro fuel cell systems from a Chinese Wind Industry Company

- Chinese wind energy company orders 48 EFOY Pro fuel cell systems for offshore measurement systems via SFC sales partner Beijing Green Century Technology

- SFC Energy further expands its good market position for sustainable power generation in the Chinese market

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, November 30, 2020 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received an order for 48 EFOY Pro direct methanol fuel cell systems. SFC Energy's cooperation partner Beijing Green Century Technology Co, Ltd. (Green Century) orders the units for a leading Chinese wind industry company after the pandemic in China.

Last year, the customer already ordered EFOY Pro fuel cell systems and significantly expands the order volume with this latest order. The direct methanol systems will be used in offshore measuring stations. The EFOY Pro reliably supplies the floating stations with clean power. These collect important data at offshore sites - some of them on the high seas - to determine the suitability of these areas for the construction of wind farms.

The EFOY Pro fuel cell systems literally make an important contribution to the energy turnaround. This is where the solution by SFC Energy impressively unfolds its full potential. Far away from the conventional power grid and under harsh weather and environmental conditions, a reliable and efficient power supply solution is needed for an essential task. The EFOY Pro solves this challenge in the best possible way. It delivers environmentally friendly power over long periods of time. At the same time, it reduces cost- and time-intensive maintenance work at the metering stations to a minimum. That makes it the best solution for a future-oriented market.

