DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Northern Data AG opens first own data center in Frankfurt 30.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



- GPU cluster will serve as HPC platform for research and industry

- Cooperation with University Frankfurt and GSI Helmholtzzentrum Darmstadt

- Mobile high-tech data centers form the basis of the infrastructure



Frankfurt am Main - November 30, 2020 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) starts operating its first data center at its Frankfurt am Main location. From December 2020, the Frankfurt location will make up part of the Company's Distributed Computing Cluster, based on its mobile high-tech data centers. This will add to the Company's worldwide network of GPU clusters, including in the Netherlands, Scandinavia and Canada. Feasibility studies (Proof of Concept) are planned at the Frankfurt site in cooperation with research and industry.

Stefan Sickenberger, COO of Northern Data, explains: "High-Performance Computing has become an integral part of research and large parts of industry. Parallel processor systems and clusters are needed to process large volumes of data at high speed and with maximum stability. A key driver of success is lower energy consumption and high power efficiency. We are pleased to be working closely with our research partners on this project. We are particularly proud of our cooperation with the High-Performance Computing Architecture group at the Goethe University Frankfurt, which commands a great deal of expertise, especially in the area of Green IT".

Volker Lindenstruth, Professor of High-Performance Computing Architecture at Frankfurt Goethe University and member of the Board of Directors of the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies (FIAS) comments: "We are delighted to be working with Northern Data. This project involves coupling the research supercomputers of Goethe University and the GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research with Northern Data's own supercomputers, making the best use possible out of our combined capabilities and existing hardware. Peak loads can be intercepted, while particularly large jobs can be started with minimal delay. Example scientific applications include calculations and modelling in particle physics and relativistic astrophysics, environmental and atmospheric physics, as well as applications in life sciences, for example, precise and automated detection of cancer cells in tissue sections.