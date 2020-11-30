 

DGAP-News PharmaSGP publishes Q3 Interim Statement 2020

30.11.2020 / 07:30
- Group revenues raised by 6.2% to € 48.6 million in the first nine months of 2020; adjusted EBIT margin increased to 31.8%

- Consistent continuation of the growth strategy by expanding the product portfolio and advancing internationalization

- "Health Brands" with +18.2% and foreign markets with +21.4% key revenue drivers in the first nine months of 2020

- Hard, partially comprehensive lockdowns in the target markets in Q4, due to the rapidly increasing number of infections

- Adjustment of the 2020 forecast due to impaired sales performance and distribution in Q4

Gräfelfing, November 30, 2020 - PharmaSGP Holding SE recorded an overall increase in revenues of 6.2% in a challenging environment, which was also influenced by the global Covid-19 pandemic in the third quarter of 2020. EBIT adjusted for one-time effects increased faster than revenues and resulted in an adjusted EBIT margin of 31.8%. Despite these achievements, the 2020 forecast has to be adjusted due to expected weaker fourth quarter following COVID-19-related restrictions.

PharmaSGP increased Group revenues in the reporting period to € 48.6 million (9M 2019: € 45.7 million). Revenues in Germany also developed slightly positive compared to the previous year at € 33.6 million (9M 2019: € 33.4 million), although the recovery of the German OTC market continued with reduced momentum and was also below the previous year's level in the third quarter. In line with PharmaSGP's growth strategy, revenues in foreign markets increased at a growth rate of 21.4% to € 15.0 million (9M 2019: € 12.3 million) and reached a 30.8% share of total revenues (9M 2019: 26.9%). The German revenue share was 69.2% (9M 2019: 73.1%).

