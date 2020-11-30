 

Saniona publishes its interim report for the third quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 08:00  |  51   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

November 30, 2020

Financial highlights

Jan - Sep 2020 (Jan - Sep 2019)

  • Net revenues were SEK 4.6 M (2.7 M)
  • EBIT was SEK -97.0 M (-75.8 M)
  • Net profit/loss was SEK -117.3 M (-72.3 M)
  • Earnings per share were SEK -3.47 (-2.89)
  • Diluted earnings per share were SEK -3.47 (-2.89)

Q3 2020 (Q3 2019)

  • Net revenues were SEK 2.2 M (0.3 M)
  • EBIT was SEK -40.9 M (-26.0 M)
  • Net profit/loss was SEK -52.7 M (-27.7 M)
  • Earnings per share were SEK -1.24 (-1.00)
  • Diluted earnings per share were SEK -1.24 (-1.00)

Business highlights in Q3 2020

  • On August 10, 2020, Saniona announced the direct issue of shares raising USD $65 million (approximately SEK 567 million) with a syndicate of U.S. and international institutional investors and sector specialists. The Directed Issue was led by RA Capital Management with participation from Pontifax Venture Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners, and other U.S. and international investors including the Second Swedish National Pension Fund (AP2), the Third Swedish National Pension Fund (AP3) and the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4).
  • On August 26, 2020, Saniona announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointments of Jason A. Amello as Chief Financial Officer, Trista Morrison as Chief Communications Officer, and Linea Aspesi as Chief Human Resources Officer.
  • On September 23, 2020, Saniona completed the exercise of warrants of series TO2, which were issued in connection with Saniona’s rights issue and directed issue in the first quarter of 2020. In total, 1,329,141 warrants of series TO2 were exercised, corresponding to a subscription rate of approx. 90 percent. Saniona will thereby receive proceeds of SEK 33.2 million (USD 3.6 million), before issue costs, which amount to approx. SEK 0.4 million.

Significant events after the reporting period

  • On October 9, 2020, Saniona announced that it received written feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) submissions for Tesomet in Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) and Hypothalamic Obesity (HO). In both indications, the FDA recommended that the clinical development program include a supportive Phase 2b study followed by a Phase 3 study. In PWS, Saniona expects to begin the Phase 2b study in the first half of 2021. In HO, Saniona is working on a plan, which it intends to present to the FDA to ensure that should Tesomet receive regulatory approval for HO, its use would be restricted only to the appropriate patients. Once this is addressed, Saniona anticipates beginning the HO Phase 2b study in the first half of 2021.
  • On November 9, 2020, Saniona announced that it had refined its pipeline to align its early-stage discovery research with its strategic focus on rare diseases. Saniona regained exclusive, global rights to its GABAa5 negative allosteric modulator program (“GABAa5 program”) from Boehringer Ingelheim, which terminated this collaboration for strategic reasons. The termination of the collaboration provided Saniona with rights to a portfolio of more than 800 molecules, and it does not impact the 2020 collaboration between Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim, which remains ongoing. Separately, Saniona and the Treatment Research Center (TRC) at the University of Pennsylvania jointly discontinued their collaboration to develop NS2359 for cocaine addiction. Saniona will evaluate the applicability of the GABAa5 program assets and NS2359 in rare diseases.
  • On November 23, 2020, Saniona announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2 open-label extension study of Tesomet in patients with hypothalamic obesity (HO). Patients treated with Tesomet for nearly one year (24 week double-blind [DB] followed by 24 week open label extension [OLE]) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in body weight and waist circumference, as well as improvements in glycemic control. Tesomet was well tolerated, and no clinically meaningful differences in heart rate or blood pressure were observed over the course of the trial.

                                                           

Seite 1 von 2
Saniona Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saniona publishes its interim report for the third quarter 2020 PRESS RELEASE November 30, 2020 Financial highlights Jan - Sep 2020 (Jan - Sep 2019) Net revenues were SEK 4.6 M (2.7 M)EBIT was SEK -97.0 M (-75.8 M)Net profit/loss was SEK -117.3 M (-72.3 M)Earnings per share were SEK -3.47 (-2.89)Diluted …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Philips Patient Management Solution keeps patients safe and personalizes care during COVID-19 at ...
Interoil Q3 interim financial report
Nexans Press Release
Update on the intended offer by Sanofi for Kiadis
Xuan Quynh LLC Joins PHILUX Global Funds to Participate in Luxembourg-based Infrastructure Fund for ...
PRF: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 1st quarter of 2020/2021 financial year
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Saniona AB’s Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021
23.11.20
Saniona Reports Positive Topline Results from Tesomet Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Study in Hypothalamic Obesity
10.11.20
Saniona to Participate in Stifel and Jefferies Virtual Investor Conferences in November
05.11.20
Saniona Refines Pipeline to Focus on Rare Diseases; Regains GABAa5 Negative Allosteric Modulator Program from Boehringer Ingelheim
04.11.20
Saniona Changes Date of Interim Report for Q3 2020