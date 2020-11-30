Saniona publishes its interim report for the third quarter 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.11.2020, 08:00 | 51 | 0 | 0 30.11.2020, 08:00 | PRESS RELEASE November 30, 2020 Financial highlights

Jan - Sep 2020 (Jan - Sep 2019) Net revenues were SEK 4.6 M (2.7 M)

EBIT was SEK -97.0 M (-75.8 M)

Net profit/loss was SEK -117.3 M (-72.3 M)

Earnings per share were SEK -3.47 (-2.89)

Diluted earnings per share were SEK -3.47 (-2.89) Q3 2020 (Q3 2019) Net revenues were SEK 2.2 M (0.3 M)

EBIT was SEK -40.9 M (-26.0 M)

Net profit/loss was SEK -52.7 M (-27.7 M)

Earnings per share were SEK -1.24 (-1.00)

Diluted earnings per share were SEK -1.24 (-1.00) Business highlights in Q3 2020 On August 10, 2020, Saniona announced the direct issue of shares raising USD $65 million (approximately SEK 567 million) with a syndicate of U.S. and international institutional investors and sector specialists. The Directed Issue was led by RA Capital Management with participation from Pontifax Venture Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners, and other U.S. and international investors including the Second Swedish National Pension Fund (AP2), the Third Swedish National Pension Fund (AP3) and the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4).

On August 26, 2020, Saniona announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointments of Jason A. Amello as Chief Financial Officer, Trista Morrison as Chief Communications Officer, and Linea Aspesi as Chief Human Resources Officer.

On September 23, 2020, Saniona completed the exercise of warrants of series TO2, which were issued in connection with Saniona’s rights issue and directed issue in the first quarter of 2020. In total, 1,329,141 warrants of series TO2 were exercised, corresponding to a subscription rate of approx. 90 percent. Saniona will thereby receive proceeds of SEK 33.2 million (USD 3.6 million), before issue costs, which amount to approx. SEK 0.4 million. Significant events after the reporting period On October 9, 2020, Saniona announced that it received written feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) submissions for Tesomet in Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) and Hypothalamic Obesity (HO). In both indications, the FDA recommended that the clinical development program include a supportive Phase 2b study followed by a Phase 3 study. In PWS, Saniona expects to begin the Phase 2b study in the first half of 2021. In HO, Saniona is working on a plan, which it intends to present to the FDA to ensure that should Tesomet receive regulatory approval for HO, its use would be restricted only to the appropriate patients. Once this is addressed, Saniona anticipates beginning the HO Phase 2b study in the first half of 2021.

On November 9, 2020, Saniona announced that it had refined its pipeline to align its early-stage discovery research with its strategic focus on rare diseases. Saniona regained exclusive, global rights to its GABAa5 negative allosteric modulator program (“GABAa5 program”) from Boehringer Ingelheim, which terminated this collaboration for strategic reasons. The termination of the collaboration provided Saniona with rights to a portfolio of more than 800 molecules, and it does not impact the 2020 collaboration between Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim, which remains ongoing. Separately, Saniona and the Treatment Research Center (TRC) at the University of Pennsylvania jointly discontinued their collaboration to develop NS2359 for cocaine addiction. Saniona will evaluate the applicability of the GABAa5 program assets and NS2359 in rare diseases.

On November 23, 2020, Saniona announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2 open-label extension study of Tesomet in patients with hypothalamic obesity (HO). Patients treated with Tesomet for nearly one year (24 week double-blind [DB] followed by 24 week open label extension [OLE]) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in body weight and waist circumference, as well as improvements in glycemic control. Tesomet was well tolerated, and no clinically meaningful differences in heart rate or blood pressure were observed over the course of the trial. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2 Saniona Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer