ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the phase of fully equipping the Central Shaft from its base to the surface collar is now complete and it is on track to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2021. This has been completed considerably below budget and within a time frame to underpin the Company’s expectation of delivering production of 80,000 ounces of gold in 2022.



Key features of the Central Shaft project since the start on 3 August 2015 include: