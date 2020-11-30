 

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc  Completion of Equipping Phase of Central Shaft

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the phase of fully equipping the Central Shaft from its base to the surface collar is now complete and it is on track to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2021. This has been completed considerably below budget and within a time frame to underpin the Company’s expectation of delivering production of 80,000 ounces of gold in 2022.

Key features of the Central Shaft project since the start on 3 August 2015 include:

  • Safety: 1,850 fatality free shifts with only two lost time injuries (LTI); 920 shifts since last LTI;
  • Extended scope: the scope of the Central Shaft project was extended from an initial target depth of 1,089 meters to a final depth of 1,204 meters;
  • Project is self-funded and is owner-built by Blanket crews with supervision from Sinking Engineering Mining Construction;
  • During shaft sinking, more than 1,800 metres of infrastructure development was completed including mid-shaft loading;
  • Capital cost to date is approximately $60 million, compared to initial sinking contractor quotes received of about $100 million;
  • Increased mine-life: the shaft has extended Blanket’s life of mine to the current time horizon of 2034;
  • Increased production: the Central Shaft is expected to increase production by around 45 per cent from approximately 55,000 ounces of gold in 2019 to the target rate of 80,000 ounces from 2022;
  • Reduced costs: economies of scale and operational efficiencies arising from the Central Shaft are expected to reduce the all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold from $8551 in 2019 to between $700 and $800 per ounce;
  • Increased exploration: the Central Shaft will provide access for further deep-level exploration which, if successful, may extend Blanket mine life beyond 2034;
  • The erecting and fixing of the headgear is due to be completed by the end of 2020 and commissioning is on track for first quarter 2021.

Commenting on news of the completion, Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said

The completion of the equipping phase is a huge milestone for the Company, and no-one should underestimate this achievement. The last five years have been a tremendous team effort and we commend our employees for their hard work and their commitment to safety. Shaft sinking is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous activities in mining and I am proud to report that over more than five years the crew achieved 1,850 fatality free shifts to date with only two LTI and achieving more than one million LTI free man hours worked since the last LTI.

