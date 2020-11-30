 

Number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm, ONCO), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases,  today announces that the number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides has changed due to the exercise of warrants under the company's incentive program.

Through the exercise of warrants under the company's incentive program, the number of outstanding shares and votes has increased by 169,032 from 67,770,683 to 67,939,715. The share capital has increased by approximately SEK 18,781 from SEK 7,530,076 to SEK 7,548,857.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Martin-Löf, CFO of Oncopeptides
E-mail: anders.martin-lof@oncopeptides.com 
Telephone: +46 (0) 70 683 79 77

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides
E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: +46 70 853 72 92

The information in the press release is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on November 30, 2020 at 08.00 (CET).

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a first in class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen (INN melphalan flufenamide) is in development as a new treatment for the hematological malignancy multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Based on the results from the HORIZON study Oncopeptides has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone for treatment of adult patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. Oncopeptides' global Headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

Disclaimer

