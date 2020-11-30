 

DGAP-News ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor selected by AST & Science as the Preferred Supplier for Advanced Communication Custom ICs

​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor selected by AST & Science as the Preferred Supplier for Advanced Communication Custom ICs

30.11.2020 / 08:00
Custom designed chipset extending network coverage through Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity, helping to enable the first space-based network for smartphones

London, United Kingdom and Midland, Texas - November 30, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions today announced that AST & Science, LLC ("AST SpaceMobile") a satellite company that is disruptively transforming satellite broadband access, has selected Dialog to develop four custom mixed-signal & RF ASICs for their SpaceMobile network.

AST SpaceMobile is the first and only space-based cellular broadband network that will be accessible by a standard smartphone and deliver connectivity from urban areas to the most remote global locations. Within Dialog's recently established Industrial IoT Business Group, Dialog will develop four custom advanced RF chips that are part of the satellite electronics payload for SpaceMobile and this chipset enables a secure radio communications link. Dialog currently is the leading supplier of custom RF ICs for advanced satellite communication systems.

"We deliver measurable business benefits to customers like AST SpaceMobile by providing an advanced RF ASIC chipset that satisfies the most challenging technical and commercial requirements. Custom ASICs are part of Dialog's DNA, with customers benefiting from our high-performance mixed-signal and advanced RF IP portfolio specifically in this case helping to provide the first space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones," said Dermot Barry, VP Industrial ASIC Business Unit at Dialog Semiconductor.

