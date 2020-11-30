 

DGAP-News flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany (deutsch)

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
30.11.2020, 08:29  |  111   |   |   

flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany

^
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany

30.11.2020 / 08:29
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany

- New 'flatex next' app successfully launched in Germany

- Intuitive user interface and cognitive ease make online brokerage suitable for the masses

- Potential of 1-2 million new customers in new target segment

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, is addressing an additional market potential of 1-2 million new customers in Germany with the launch of 'flatex next'. The modern user interface, intuitive processes and clear language will allow convenient access to stock investments and ETF savings plans. A wide marketing campaign with a very attractive offering to new customers will support the successful market launch of 'flatex next'.

"We are convinced: everyone deserves a return on investment, regardless of financial expertise and available time. With 'flatex next', we enable all customers to make their investment decisions in a convenient way on one of the most professional and secure platforms," explains Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG, the objective and customer benefit of 'flatex next'. Within five minutes and without media discontinuity, new customers get access to a clearly arranged and independent product range consisting of shares and more than 1,000 funds and ETFs eligible for savings plans. As part of the new product, customers can invest in various sustainable and ESG compliant shares, ETFs, and mutual funds, categorized under the label 'flatex green'.

"The sponsorship of Borussia Mönchengladbach, which we started this season, provides us with the attention and brand awareness needed to address this new and much broader customer base in a focused manner with 'flatex next'. This puts us in a position to acquire several hundred thousand new customers every year without having to expand our exceptionally low customer acquisition costs. The combination of our new marketing and product strategy is the next big step towards our Vision 2025," says Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG.

Seite 1 von 2
Smartbroker


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: FinTech Group AG - der neue Internethighflyer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany (deutsch) flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany ^ DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany 30.11.2020 / 08:29 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DAX-FLASH: Schwächer - Sprung über 13 300 Punkte bestätigt sich wieder nicht
Israelischer Minister: Iranischer Physiker strebte nach Atombombe (4) 
Lufthansa Cargo rechnet mit hohem Anteil bei Impfstoffverteilung
Karliczek sieht bei Corona-Impfungen noch viel Aufklärungsbedarf (1) 
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 11. Dezember 2020
IS-Terrormiliz greift Ölraffinerie im Nordirak an - keine Opfer
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Schwächer - Deal in Wafer-Branche treibt Kurse an
Ölpreise geben deutlich nach - noch keine Einigung der Opec+
ROUNDUP: GlobalWafers will MDax-Konzern Siltronic für 3,8 Milliarden Euro kaufen
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Schwächer
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
INDEX-MONITOR: Im Dezember bis zu acht neue Mitglieder im SDax erwartet
Bitcoin scheitert an Rekordhoch und bricht ein
Söder: Bayern zieht Start der Weihnachtsferien vor
ROUNDUP 2: Mine explodiert an Öltanker vor Küste Saudi-Arabiens
Goldpreis fällt auf gut 1800 US-Dollar
Goldpreis fällt auf viermonatigen Tiefstand
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta im Minus erwartet - Stifel Europe fürchtet Konkurrenzdruck
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Wacker Chemie steigen nach Impfstoff-Deal kurz bis auf 100 Euro
Goldpreis fällt unter 1800 US-Dollar
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Biontech unter Druck - Moderna-Impfstoff auch hoch wirksam
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
INDEX-FLASH: Impfstoff-Hoffnung sorgt europaweit für Börsen-Euphorie
Goldpreis sinkt nach Meldungen zu Corona-Impfstoff
US-WAHL/Prognosen: Biden siegt in Colorado
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERNQUARTALSMITTEILUNG FÜR DIE ERSTEN NEUN MONATE 2020 (deutsch)
ROUNDUP 2: US-Regierung erhöht Sanktionsdruck auf Firmen bei Nord Stream 2 (6) 
Curevac-Impfstoffkandidat bei Kühlschranktemperatur Monate haltbar
Biontech veröffentlicht vielversprechende Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff (1) 
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011
DAX-FLASH: Erneut hohe Verluste erwartet - Trump kann Märkte nicht beruhigen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:29 Uhr
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany
05:20 Uhr
Delivery Hero, wallstreet:online, flatexDEGIRO
25.11.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Im Dezember bis zu acht neue Mitglieder im SDax erwartet
24.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: flatexDEGIRO AG (deutsch)
11.11.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Flatex auf 'Buy'
11.11.20
Flatex: Starkes Umsatzwachstum
11.11.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Flatex auf 'Buy'
10.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Flatex auf 'Buy'
10.11.20
JEFFERIES belässt Flatex auf 'Buy'
10.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Flatex auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
1.832
FinTech Group AG - der neue Internethighflyer?
14.11.20
3.102
■■■ Flatex AG - Der Online-Broker mit Flatrate-Tarifen ■■■
02.08.20
36
Börse Frankfurt findet ungewohnt deutliche Worte: Flatex streicht heimlich seine Handelsplätze zusam