 

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: New anchor shareholder and changes in the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: New anchor shareholder and changes in the Supervisory Board

30.11.2020 / 08:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: New anchor shareholder and changes in the Supervisory Board

  • Vestigo Immobilien Investments Limited Partnership new investor owning 9.9%
  • Former Supervisory Board members resigned with immediate effect from their office
  • Friedrich Munsberg, Prof Dr Hermann Wagner and Dr Friedrich Oelrich appointed as new members of the Supervisory Board

Luxembourg, 30 November 2020 - Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate") has a new anchor investor, Vestigo Immobilien Investments Limited Partnership ("Vestigo"). Since 27 November 2020, Vestigo owns around 9.9% of the share capital of the Company. In the context of the investment of Vestigo as well as further investors, all previous members of the Supervisory Board resigned from office with immediate effect.

As proposed by Vestigo and to implement a strategic development of the Company, the former DEXIA-CEO Friedrich Munsberg, Prof. Dr Hermann Wagner, previously Partner at the auditing firms KPMG and EY, as well as the former Board Member of the DekaBank Dr Friedrich Oelrich, were unanimously appointed as new members of the Supervisory Board. Mr Friedrich Munsberg takes over the function of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner has been elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and also as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The new Supervisory Board provides a highly-complementary combination of seasoned professionals with deep knowledge and institutional standing within the real estate and finance sectors.

Friedrich Munsberg is an experienced and highly regarded real estate finance expert. He has many years of management experience, including as CEO of Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG and previously as a Member of the Management Boards of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG and Münchener Hypothekenbank eG.

Prof. Dr. Wagner was an auditor for 25 years in Big 4 auditing companies and most recently partner and Executive Board Member of Ernst & Young responsible for global financial services. He is currently amongst others member of Aareal Bank AG's Supervisory Board member and chairman of the Audit Committee of Aareal Bank AG, member of the Supervisory Board of PEH Wertpapier AG Deutschland. Wagner also lectures Accounting and Business Management at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and is a Member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Financetrainer Research Institute.

DGAP-News Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: New anchor shareholder and changes in the Supervisory Board DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: New anchor shareholder and changes in the Supervisory Board 30.11.2020 / 08:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

