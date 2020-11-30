 

DGAP-News flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany

flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany

flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany

- New 'flatex next' app successfully launched in Germany

- Intuitive user interface and cognitive ease make online brokerage suitable for the masses

- Potential of 1-2 million new customers in new target segment

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, is addressing an additional market potential of 1-2 million new customers in Germany with the launch of 'flatex next'. The modern user interface, intuitive processes and clear language will allow convenient access to stock investments and ETF savings plans. A wide marketing campaign with a very attractive offering to new customers will support the successful market launch of 'flatex next'.

"We are convinced: everyone deserves a return on investment, regardless of financial expertise and available time. With 'flatex next', we enable all customers to make their investment decisions in a convenient way on one of the most professional and secure platforms," explains Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG, the objective and customer benefit of 'flatex next'.
Within five minutes and without media discontinuity, new customers get access to a clearly arranged and independent product range consisting of shares and more than 1,000 funds and ETFs eligible for savings plans. As part of the new product, customers can invest in various sustainable and ESG compliant shares, ETFs, and mutual funds, categorized under the label 'flatex green'.

"The sponsorship of Borussia Mönchengladbach, which we started this season, provides us with the attention and brand awareness needed to address this new and much broader customer base in a focused manner with 'flatex next'. This puts us in a position to acquire several hundred thousand new customers every year without having to expand our exceptionally low customer acquisition costs. The combination of our new marketing and product strategy is the next big step towards our Vision 2025," says Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG.

