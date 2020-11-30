 

DGAP-News Compleo Charging Solutions AG continues on its dynamic growth course in third quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.11.2020, 08:15  |  91   |   |   

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Compleo Charging Solutions AG continues on its dynamic growth course in third quarter of 2020

30.11.2020 / 08:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG continues on its dynamic growth course in third quarter of 2020

  • Sales more than doubled to EUR 24.0 million year-on-year
  • The main growth drivers were the new calibration-compliant DC fast charging stations
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR -0.8 million (prior year: EUR -1.9 million)
  • Framework agreement worth up to EUR 8.7 million concluded with a large regular customer in the fourth quarter
  • Sales activities in Switzerland started in the fourth quarter
  • Forecast for 2020: Management expects the previous sales growth to continue and a further increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin


Dortmund, 30 November 2020 | - Compleo Charging Solutions AG (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9, WKN: A2QDNX), a leading German supplier of charging solutions for electric vehicles ("EVs"), published its quarterly report for the first nine months of 2020 today. Compleo improved both its sales and its profitability in the reporting period compared to the previous year. With total sales of EUR 24.0 million and operating EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects of EUR -0.8 million, Compleo is well on track to continuing the positive development of the first half of the year in the second half of 2020. Compleo has been listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 21 October 2020.

Sales rose by 110.9% from EUR 11.4 million in the previous year to EUR 24.0 million in the first nine months of 2020. EUR 10.6 million of the sales growth resulted from sales of the new calibration-compliant DC fast charging stations; in the previous year, DC sales were EUR 622 thousand. Sales of AC charging stations increased by 36.9 percent to EUR 7.7 million (previous year: EUR 5.6 million). In the first nine months of 2020, sales of EUR 5.1 million were attributable to the areas of project and installation, service and maintenance and other (previous year: EUR 5.1 million).

Seite 1 von 4
Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Compleo Charging Solutions AG continues on its dynamic growth course in third quarter of 2020 DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Compleo Charging Solutions AG continues on its dynamic growth course in third quarter of 2020 30.11.2020 / 08:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG ist in weit fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden Gesprächen über ein ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER befindet sich in fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor selected by AST & Science as the Preferred Supplier for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to final discussions on a takeover offer by GlobalWafers Co., ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 29/11/2020, 18:50 CET/CEST - Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: New anchor shareholder and changes in the Supervisory Board
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG sets subscription price at EUR 62.00 per new share
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER is in Advanced, Near to Final Negotiations with GlobalWafers Regarding the ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG nimmt erstes eigenes Rechenzentrum in Frankfurt in Betrieb
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
BIT Capital legt mit 'BIT Global Leaders' einen Fonds der Zukunftsbranchen auf / Großer ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Spatenstich für modernes Produktionswerk in Velden
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG setzt dynamischen Wachstumskurs auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter fort (deutsch)
08:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG setzt dynamischen Wachstumskurs auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter fort
24.11.20
Maydorn: Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, BYD, Blink, DPW Holding, Compleo, SDI, Varta, Millennial L., Plug Power
20.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Compleo Charging Solutions AG (deutsch)
20.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Compleo Charging Solutions AG (deutsch)
18.11.20
DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG english
18.11.20
DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG deutsch
18.11.20
DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG english
18.11.20
DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG deutsch
16.11.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option - Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:03 Uhr
118
Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?