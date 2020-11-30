DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Compleo Charging Solutions AG continues on its dynamic growth course in third quarter of 2020 30.11.2020 / 08:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sales more than doubled to EUR 24.0 million year-on-year

The main growth drivers were the new calibration-compliant DC fast charging stations

Adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR -0.8 million (prior year: EUR -1.9 million)

Framework agreement worth up to EUR 8.7 million concluded with a large regular customer in the fourth quarter

Sales activities in Switzerland started in the fourth quarter

Forecast for 2020: Management expects the previous sales growth to continue and a further increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin



Dortmund, 30 November 2020 | - Compleo Charging Solutions AG (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9, WKN: A2QDNX), a leading German supplier of charging solutions for electric vehicles ("EVs"), published its quarterly report for the first nine months of 2020 today. Compleo improved both its sales and its profitability in the reporting period compared to the previous year. With total sales of EUR 24.0 million and operating EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects of EUR -0.8 million, Compleo is well on track to continuing the positive development of the first half of the year in the second half of 2020. Compleo has been listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 21 October 2020.

Sales rose by 110.9% from EUR 11.4 million in the previous year to EUR 24.0 million in the first nine months of 2020. EUR 10.6 million of the sales growth resulted from sales of the new calibration-compliant DC fast charging stations; in the previous year, DC sales were EUR 622 thousand. Sales of AC charging stations increased by 36.9 percent to EUR 7.7 million (previous year: EUR 5.6 million). In the first nine months of 2020, sales of EUR 5.1 million were attributable to the areas of project and installation, service and maintenance and other (previous year: EUR 5.1 million).