 

Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020

Press Release  

Hørsholm, Denmark (30 November 2020) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announces the Interim Report for the period January – September 2020. The report is available as an attached document and on the company’s website.

Steve Carchedi, CEO of Oncology Venture, Steve stated, “During Q3 we have continued the transformation of the Company, as we adopted a new company name and corporate brand-identity as Allarity Therapeutics. As part of our company transformation, we welcomed two new board members, Mr. Soren Gade, Member of the European Parliament, and Ms. Gail Maderis, President & CEO of Antiva Biosciences. In addition, Mr. Jens Knudsen joined the Allarity Executive Management team as our new CFO. All three of these new team members bring extensive experience in and deep knowledge of Oncology therapeutics development coupled with diagnostics that will greatly benefit Allarity. We also announced several positive developments on our stenoparib (PARPi) program. We are now in full control of the development program, we are progressing with our Phase 2 trial of this drug in ovarian cancer, and stenoparib has also shown promising in vitro anti-viral activity against Coronavirus in pre-clinical studies. In addition, we provided an updated timeline for our dovitinib program. Overall, I continue to be very optimistic on the future of our company and our priority therapeutic programs, and I look forward to continuing to share our progress. After all, the patients are waiting.”

Summary of the Interim Report

  • Consolidated group revenue amounted to 0 MDKK (0.5 MDKK).
  • Consolidated group loss before depreciation amounted to -34.3 MDKK (-46.0 MDKK).
  • Consolidated group loss before net financials amounted to -35.1 MDKK (-46.8 MDKK).
  • Consolidated net result amounted to -27.5 MDKK (-59.1 MDKK).
  • Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) amounted to -0.18 DKK (-0.65 DKK).

2019 numbers in brackets.

Highlights during Q2 2020

  • On 13 July, the company announced that it had acquired full ownership of its PARP inhibitor program (at the time known as 2X-121, now stenoparib) by acquiring all outstanding shares in Oncology Venture US Inc., formerly 2X Oncology, Inc., from its external shareholders and warrant holders. 
     
  • On 14 July, the company announced a directed issue of 2,255,639 shares under its existing convertible loan note agreement with Negma Group LTD and Park Partners GP.
     
  • On 14 August, the company announced a directed issue of 1,893,939 shares under its existing convertible loan note agreement with Negma Group LTD and Park Partners GP.
Disclaimer

