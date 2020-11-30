Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020

Press Release

Hørsholm, Denmark (30 November 2020) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announces the Interim Report for the period January – September 2020. The report is available as an attached document and on the company’s website.

Steve Carchedi, CEO of Oncology Venture, Steve stated, “During Q3 we have continued the transformation of the Company, as we adopted a new company name and corporate brand-identity as Allarity Therapeutics. As part of our company transformation, we welcomed two new board members, Mr. Soren Gade, Member of the European Parliament, and Ms. Gail Maderis, President & CEO of Antiva Biosciences. In addition, Mr. Jens Knudsen joined the Allarity Executive Management team as our new CFO. All three of these new team members bring extensive experience in and deep knowledge of Oncology therapeutics development coupled with diagnostics that will greatly benefit Allarity. We also announced several positive developments on our stenoparib (PARPi) program. We are now in full control of the development program, we are progressing with our Phase 2 trial of this drug in ovarian cancer, and stenoparib has also shown promising in vitro anti-viral activity against Coronavirus in pre-clinical studies. In addition, we provided an updated timeline for our dovitinib program. Overall, I continue to be very optimistic on the future of our company and our priority therapeutic programs, and I look forward to continuing to share our progress. After all, the patients are waiting.”

Summary of the Interim Report

Consolidated group revenue amounted to 0 MDKK (0.5 MDKK).

Consolidated group loss before depreciation amounted to -34.3 MDKK (-46.0 MDKK).

Consolidated group loss before net financials amounted to -35.1 MDKK (-46.8 MDKK).

Consolidated net result amounted to -27.5 MDKK (-59.1 MDKK).

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) amounted to -0.18 DKK (-0.65 DKK).

2019 numbers in brackets.



Highlights during Q2 2020