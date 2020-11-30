 

EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021 has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2020.

The Nomination Committee consists of                                                                    
Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB
Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Bark Partners AB
Magnus Billing, appointed by Alecta
Kine Burøy-Olsen, appointed by Lennart Blecher
Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB

As of 31 August 2020, shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee represented approximately 38 percent of the voting rights for all shares of EQT AB.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of EQT AB will be held on Wednesday, 2 June 2021.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@eqtgroup.com, or by ordinary mail under the address: EQT AB, Attn: Nomination committee, Box 164 09, 103 27 Stockholm, Sweden, by 7 April 2021, at the latest.

Contact

Lena Almefelt, General Counsel, +46 70 87 75 352
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46 70 855 03 56
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors, and strategies. EQT has raised more than EUR 75 billion since inception and currently has more than EUR 46 billion in assets under management across 16 active funds within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 16 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

