Nouveau Monde Appoints Nathalie Pilon and Jamie Scarlett to Its Board of Directors as It Prepares for Construction of Mine and Anode Facilities

Following the decision by Pierre Renaud and Marc Prud’homme to retire from the board, Nathalie Pilon and Jamie Scarlett are appointed as new board directors of Nouveau Monde



Nathalie Pilon brings with her 30 years of relevant experience within senior management of the construction and electrification industry, most recently as ABB’s President of Canada and part of the ABB Executive Team for the Americas – managing 4,000 people on 50 sites throughout Canada

Jamie Scarlett is one of Canada’s most respected senior legal advisors. For many years, he was head of Torys’ Capital Markets, Mining and International Business Development Groups. Most recently, he served as the Chief Legal Officer at Hydro One. Previously he served as a commissioner of the Ontario Security Commision

Great appreciation for the outstanding achievements and contributions from retiring directors Pierre Renaud and Marc Prud’homme during their tenure as directors of Nouveau Monde

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite (“Nouveau Monde” or “the Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is announcing a board restructuring in preparation of its next phase of development. Nouveau Monde is proud to announce the nomination to its board of directors of Ms. Nathalie Pilon and Mr. Jamie Scarlett effective on December 1st 2020. After having accomplished significant contributions for Nouveau Monde during their respective mandate, Pierre Renaud and Marc Prud’homme are resigning from the board of directors.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of the Nouveau Monde board commented: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Ms. Pilon and Mr. Scarlett to the leadership team. We are proud that Nouveau Monde has secured the service of two such senior and high profile directors. Both Ms. Pilon and Mr. Scarlett bring with them decades of relevant experience which will benefit all of our stakeholders. These additions to the board will further strengthen the team as Nouveau Monde commences the construction of its mine and anode material facilities. Let me also use this opportunity to thank Mr. Renaud and Mr. Prud’homme for their outstanding contribution to the Company. Especially the achievements in the local community and in respect of environmental matters, which will be everlasting for the Company”.