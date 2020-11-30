 

Nouveau Monde Appoints Nathalie Pilon and Jamie Scarlett to Its Board of Directors as It Prepares for Construction of Mine and Anode Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 09:00  |  80   |   |   
  • Following the decision by Pierre Renaud and Marc Prud’homme to retire from the board, Nathalie Pilon and Jamie Scarlett are appointed as new board directors of Nouveau Monde
  • Nathalie Pilon brings with her 30 years of relevant experience within senior management of the construction and electrification industry, most recently as ABB’s President of Canada and part of the ABB Executive Team for the Americas – managing 4,000 people on 50 sites throughout Canada
  • Jamie Scarlett is one of Canada’s most respected senior legal advisors. For many years, he was head of Torys’ Capital Markets, Mining and International Business Development Groups. Most recently, he served as the Chief Legal Officer at Hydro One. Previously he served as a commissioner of the Ontario Security Commision
  • Great appreciation for the outstanding achievements and contributions from retiring directors Pierre Renaud and Marc Prud’homme during their tenure as directors of Nouveau Monde

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite (“Nouveau Monde” or “the Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is announcing a board restructuring in preparation of its next phase of development. Nouveau Monde is proud to announce the nomination to its board of directors of Ms. Nathalie Pilon and Mr. Jamie Scarlett effective on December 1st 2020. After having accomplished significant contributions for Nouveau Monde during their respective mandate, Pierre Renaud and Marc Prud’homme are resigning from the board of directors.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of the Nouveau Monde board commented: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Ms. Pilon and Mr. Scarlett to the leadership team. We are proud that Nouveau Monde has secured the service of two such senior and high profile directors. Both Ms. Pilon and Mr. Scarlett bring with them decades of relevant experience which will benefit all of our stakeholders. These additions to the board will further strengthen the team as Nouveau Monde commences the construction of its mine and anode material facilities. Let me also use this opportunity to thank Mr. Renaud and Mr. Prud’homme for their outstanding contribution to the Company. Especially the achievements in the local community and in respect of environmental matters, which will be everlasting for the Company”.

Seite 1 von 4


Nouveau Monde Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nouveau Monde Appoints Nathalie Pilon and Jamie Scarlett to Its Board of Directors as It Prepares for Construction of Mine and Anode Facilities Following the decision by Pierre Renaud and Marc Prud’homme to retire from the board, Nathalie Pilon and Jamie Scarlett are appointed as new board directors of Nouveau MondeNathalie Pilon brings with her 30 years of relevant experience within senior …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020
Nexans Press Release
Philips Patient Management Solution keeps patients safe and personalizes care during COVID-19 at ...
Interoil Q3 interim financial report
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Update on the intended offer by Sanofi for Kiadis
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ERNENNT NATHALIE PILON UND JAMIE SCARLETT ZU MITGLIEDERN SEINES VORSTANDES IM RAHMEN DER VORBEREITUNG FÜR DEN BAU VON BERGBAU- UND ANODENANLAGEN (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE APPOINTS NATHALIE PILON AND JAMIE SCARLETT TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS IT PREPARES FOR CONSTRUCTION OF MINE AND ANODE FACILITIES
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ERNENNT NATHALIE PILON UND JAMIE SCARLETT ZU MITGLIEDERN SEINES VORSTANDES IM RAHMEN DER VORBEREITUNG FÜR DEN BAU VON BERGBAU- UND ANODENANLAGEN
24.11.20
DGAP-News: ALS ERSTES UNTERNEHMEN WELTWEIT VERPFLICHTET SICH NOUVEAU MONDE, EINE REINE ELEKTROFLOTTE FÜR DEN NACHHALTIGEN TAGEBAU EINZUSETZEN & LÄDT HERSTELLER FÜR DIE PRÄQUALIFIKATION EIN (deutsch)
24.11.20
DGAP-News: ALS ERSTES UNTERNEHMEN WELTWEIT VERPFLICHTET SICH NOUVEAU MONDE, EINE REINE ELEKTROFLOTTE FÜR DEN NACHHALTIGEN TAGEBAU EINZUSETZEN & LÄDT HERSTELLER FÜR DIE PRÄQUALIFIKATION EIN
24.11.20
DGAP-News: AS A WORLD FIRST, NOUVEAU MONDE COMMITS TO ALL-ELECTRIC FLEET FOR SUSTAINABLE OPEN-PIT MINING & INVITES MANUFACTURERS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION
24.11.20
As a World First, Nouveau Monde Commits to All-electric Fleet for Sustainable Open-pit Mining & Invites Manufacturers for Pre-qualification
18.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE TREIBT DIE NACHVERFOLGBARKEIT FÜR KRITISCHE BATTERIEMATERIALIEN IN ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DER GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE VORAN (deutsch)
18.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE DRIVES TRACEABILITY FOR CRITICAL BATTERY MATERIALS, IN CONJUNCTION WITH GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE
18.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE TREIBT DIE NACHVERFOLGBARKEIT FÜR KRITISCHE BATTERIEMATERIALIEN IN ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DER GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE VORAN

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
9
Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV