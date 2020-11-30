HBC is delighted to announce the hiring of Andy Gill as VP within HBC’s Consumer Health Division from January 2021. Mr Gill is a highly accomplished commercial leader with over 20 years’ experience in driving growth in the Healthcare and FMCG industries. He has held several senior commercial leadership positions in both Novartis Consumer Health and GSK Consumer Health spanning areas such as customer and category management, consumer marketing, commercial excellence and strategic planning. Mr Gill has broad experience in grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels working across multiple consumer healthcare categories and global brands. He has developed an extensive contact network across the global healthcare industry and is passionate about driving growth across a dynamic healthcare and retail landscape.

Mr Gill has played a major role in developing many internationally recognised brands, including Voltaren, Otrivin, Panadol, Sensodyne and Parodontax. He also has long established relationships with the largest pharmacies in the US such as the Walgreens Boots Alliance and AS Watsons, amongst others. His extensive global experience and knowledge with regards to placing health care & OTC products into the hands of consumers should prove an invaluable addition to HBC´s product development, strategy and sales efforts.

HBC can now accelerate its journey to commercialise and shift over 5000t of output in commoditised animal feed markets, towards much higher value human and pet supplement markets through Mr Gill’s access to international pharmacy and drug store chains and then direct to the consumer via white label and own branded products.

“I am excited to be joining HBC at this critical time as they expand their commercial operations and accelerate their growth. The global consumer trends of increased self-care and demand for natural products presents a huge opportunity for HBC to meet these needs through their state-of-the-art production facilities and innovative product portfolio. Through my broad customer network and deep understanding of the consumer health industry I am really looking forward to helping them unlock their full potential over the next few years.”, Andy Gill says.