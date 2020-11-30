 

Prepayments (CK93) - Totalkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

30 November 2020

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 27 November 2020 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial_reporting/ ....

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely

Totalkredit A/S


