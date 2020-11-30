Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Itaú Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB), Latin America’s largest bank, has selected AWS as its long-term strategic cloud provider. Itaú Unibanco will leverage the world’s leading cloud to accelerate its digital transformation and enhance the banking experience for its 56 million customers around the world. As part of the 10 year deal, which expands on the bank’s existing relationship with AWS, Itaú Unibanco will move the majority of its IT infrastructure off mainframes and out of its on-premises data centers to the cloud. Itaú Unibanco will also migrate its core banking platforms, call center solutions, online, and mobile banking applications to AWS, creating a more flexible and efficient technology architecture that will help the bank to introduce new customer-facing services faster with lower operating costs. In addition, the bank will leverage AWS’s proven infrastructure and breadth and depth of services, including capabilities for analytics, machine learning, serverless, containers, managed database, compute, storage, and security, to gain agility and insights, helping it pursue new lines of business, develop new applications, and ensure security and regulatory compliance. The bank also plans to upskill thousands of its employees, expanding on the 1,300 professionals the company has already trained in advanced cloud technologies, to put new customer service ideas into development faster.