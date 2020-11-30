 

Admission and Listing of New Ordinary Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

CAPITALISED TERMS DEFINED IN THE SCHEME DOCUMENT DATED 9 OCTOBER 2020 HAVE THE SAME MEANING WHEN USED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, UNLESS OTHERWISE DEFINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30 November 2020

Proposed introduction of OSB GROUP PLC (“New OSB”) as a new holding company of the OSB Group by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Scheme”) and New OSB’s admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

ADMISSION AND LISTING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

OneSavings Bank plc (“OSB”) and New OSB are pleased to announce that the Scheme became effective on 27 November 2020. Pursuant to the Scheme, 447,304,198 Old OSB Shares were cancelled and extinguished and Scheme Shareholders received one New OSB Share for every one Old OSB Share held at 6.00 p.m. on 27 November 2020.

New OSB also announces that its entire issued share capital of 447,304,198 New OSB Shares of three-hundred and four (304) pence each have been admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities today. The commencement of dealings in New OSB Shares took place at 8.00 a.m. today. With effect from 8.00 a.m. today, Old OSB Shares ceased to be listed on the Official List and their admission to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange was cancelled.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, New OSB hereby notifies the market that, with effect from the commencement of dealings, New OSB’s issued share capital as at today, 30 November 2020, consisted of 447,304,198 ordinary shares of three-hundred and four (304) pence each. New OSB does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in New OSB is 447,304,198. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, New OSB under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

