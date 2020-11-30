 

HGC scoops the Best OTT Partnership Award

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.11.2020   

Recognition of HGC's efforts to deliver highest quality user experience to OTT customers worldwide

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, today announced that it has won the "Best OTT Partnership" category in the Global Carrier Awards, a significant recognition across the telecom industry.

HGC's broad portfolio of enterprise solutions and their deep understanding of their OTT partners' needs have enabled HGC to deliver the highest quality user experience. HGC is determined to go the extra mile to deliver tailored one-stop telecom and ICT solutions to meet customers at all levels.

Over the last 16 years, the Global Carrier Awards has been one of the wholesale telecoms' largest industry celebration. More than 200 nominations from all corners of the globe were recorded in this year's awards.

Being recognised with this prestigious accolade reinforces our multinational team's commitment to providing OTTs with premium connectivity to eyeballs worldwide and to creating a game-changing business ecosystem for global OTTs, ISP and edge platforms.

In the virtual ceremony, the judges commended HGC for the quality of its submission, including great use of customer references and supporting documentation. With more than 130 OTT partnerships to draw on, in verticals ranging from gaming to hyperscalers, HGC's submission clearly demonstrated its trusted partner capability.

Flexibility and agility to support in-country edge services expansion

With an extensive global network and infrastructure across five continents, HGC has created a successful track record across Asia of providing OTT services and building fully-meshed and extensive networks Asia. By combining our know-how and regional expertise with our advanced technologies and resources, HGC's one-stop OTT Edge solutions can provide custom components and solutions on a large scale and in a cost-effective manner, fully supporting OTTs to deliver a huge amount of content with minimal latency and increased agility.

