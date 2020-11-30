Oncoinvent Announces Advancement of Radspherin to Second Dose Level Cohort in Ongoing Phase 1 Trial

Safety Monitoring Committee review of first dose-level cohort allows progression of RAD-18-001 study to second dose level cohort

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company developing novel radioisotope-based therapies, today announced that the trial Safety Monitoring Committee approved the advancement of the study to the second level dose cohort of the company's first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of Radspherin, RAD-18-001, in ovarian cancer patients suffering from peritoneal carcinomatosis. Enrollment in this cohort, where patients will receive 2MBq of Radspherin, is expected to begin imminently. Radspherin is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 study in colorectal cancer patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis.