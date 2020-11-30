 

Oncoinvent Announces Advancement of Radspherin to Second Dose Level Cohort in Ongoing Phase 1 Trial

Safety Monitoring Committee review of first dose-level cohort allows progression of RAD-18-001 study to second dose level cohort

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company developing novel radioisotope-based therapies, today announced that the trial Safety Monitoring Committee approved the advancement of the study to the second level dose cohort of the company's first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of Radspherin, RAD-18-001, in ovarian cancer patients suffering from peritoneal carcinomatosis. Enrollment in this cohort, where patients will receive 2MBq of Radspherin, is expected to begin imminently. Radspherin is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 study in colorectal cancer patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis.

Jan A. Alfheim, Chief Executive Officer of Oncoinvent, stated, "I am excited that the RAD-18-001 study is now progressing to the second dosing level. Approval from the trial's Safety Monitoring Committee to proceed to next dosing cohort at 2 MBq is an important milestone in the development of Radspherin, and we look forward to completing the dose range finding phase of both ongoing phase 1 studies by the second quarter of 2021. We remain on track to report early data from the Radspherin phase 1 program by the end of 2021."

