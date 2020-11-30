Enpal secures investment from Leonardo DiCaprio backed climate technology fund Princeville.

- U.S. investment fund Princeville Climate Technology joins Enpal as a leading Silicon Valley​ investor focused on breakout-stage technology companies geared for rapid growth. T​his is the first engagement in Germany for Princeville's Climate Technology fund. Princeville has vast investment experience in the climate and tech sector and has previously invested in the likes of Alibaba, Tencent, eBay and Facebook, among others. Leonardo DiCaprio serves as an advisor to the fund.

- Princeville is a valuable advisor to Enpal and its expansion plans, having played a part in building and shaping many of the global technology leaders of our time. In addition to Princeville, Picus Capital founder Alexander Samwer, Delivery Hero founder Lukasz Gadowski and Zalando founders Robert Gentz, David Schneider, and Rubin Ritter are already on board as highly experienced and well-known investors.

- Through their solar lease solution, Enpal offers affordable solar electricity. Founded in 2017, Enpal is now the largest residential solar provider in Germany with more than 5,000 customers. The vision: to become the largest energy company in Europe.

​Leasing a residential solar system has become very common in the US, with around 90 percent of the solar systems on US private roofs belonging to solar lease models. In the meantime, the trend is also gaining ground in Germany - at the forefront of this solar revolution is Berlin-based pioneer Enpal. Just three years ago the three founders Jochen Ziervogel (32), Mario Kohle (36) and Viktor Wingert (33) developed their idea - today they receive up to 40,000 inquiries per month and have more than doubled their growth over the last months - during the pandemic.