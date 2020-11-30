 

Financial calendar for 2021

JSC Olainfarm informs that in 2021 disclosure of financial results is scheduled for the following dates:

  • Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 2020 - on 26 February 2021;
  • Audited consolidated and unconsolidated Annual Report of JSC Olainfarm for 2020 submission planned on 30 April 2021;
  • Unaudited 2021 consolidated interim financial statements for 3 months - on 28 May 2021;
  • Unaudited 2021 consolidated interim financial statements for 6 months - on 27 August 2021;
  • Unaudited 2021 consolidated interim financial statements for 9 months – on 26 November 2021.

JSC "Olainfarm" is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. The basic principle of the company's activity is to produce reliable and efficient products of the highest quality for Latvia and the whole world. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltic States, Russia, other CIS countries, Europe, North America, Asian countries and Australia.

Additional information:  
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com




