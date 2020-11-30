 

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme  

Company Announcement
No. 42/2020

 

Copenhagen, 30 November 2020

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 23 November to 27 November 2020:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,432,872   135,590,455
23 November 2020 25,000 95.13 2,378,368
24 November 2020 25,000 94.23 2,355,780
25 November 2020 23,116 94.77 2,190,609
26 November 2020 25,000 94.58 2,364,525
27 November 2020 25,000 95.10 2,377,518
Accumulated under the program 1,555,988   147,257,254

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 23 November – 27 November 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,832,496 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments


