 

Connecting Style & Health - Amazfit Launches Contest for Fans in the US, UK, France, Germany & Russia to Win Its Market Leading Wearables

Win an Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2, Bip U and Band 5 - #AMAZEYOURWRIST To Win

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, one of the leading players in the smart watch market, today launched an international marketing campaign themed "Amaze Your Wrist". Amazfit is encouraging fans to share a stylish photograph on Instagram to show the world why they should win its latest wearables[1].*

The Amaze Your Wrist Grand Prize winner will receive FOUR Amazfit wearables – a GTR 2, a GTS 2, a Bip U, and a Band 5. Runner-up will win a GTR 2 or a GTS 2 and second runner-up will receive a Bip U or Band 5.

The campaign is part of Amazfit's strategy of creating dynamic, fashionable watches for youthful, active lifestyles. Packed with the latest technology including online and offline voice control, plus comprehensive health features, Amazfit wearables are designed to make life easier, more efficient and more fun.

The Amaze Your Wrist Contest is open to Amazfit fans living in the United States (excluding Rhode Island), United Kingdom, France, Germany and Russia. The contest runs 30 November through 14 December 2020, giving winners the chance to post pictures and win the latest Amazfit wearable in time for the upcoming holiday season.

  • The Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 are classic and fashionable smartwatches suitable for active lifestyles, with a comprehensive range of health features and Alexa Built-in[2].
  • The Amazfit Band 5 takes the "band" category of wearables to a new level, with its science-based personal health management system.
  • The Amazfit Bip U Series is a fun lightweight smartwatch packed with technology that gives users the must-have details about your health metrics

All #amazeyourwrist entries will be judged on the creativity, originality and uniqueness of the Instagram photo.
It's Your Time to Be Amazing. Get Ready to Amaze Your Wrist.

Start shooting now and find the best look that shows the world why users should Amaze Your Wrist.

For more information about the contest, please visit https://www.instagram.com/amazfit.global/  

[1] Terms and conditions apply. See more details on https://www.instagram.com/amazfit.global/

[2] Alexa will be supported by OTA upgrade. To see the countries/regions available, languages supported, as well as how to activate and use Alexa on your Amazfit GTS 2 or GTR 2, please visit https://support.amazfit.com/en/faq/2182.

 



