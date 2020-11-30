 

Further Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer

30 November 2020

Further Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes the further extension by Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) of the offer of 190 pence per share made through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fleming Capital Securities, Inc.

G4S has a bright, independent future and the Board has unanimously rejected this wholly inadequate offer. GardaWorld has received only 0.17% acceptances, reflecting the derisory level of the offer.

The Board of G4S urges shareholders to take no action in relation to the offer.

GardaWorld’s announcement released earlier today is available on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offer-and-possible-offer.

 

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (”PRA”) and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (”FCA”) and the PRA, is acting exclusively for G4S and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

