 

Velcan Holdings Share buyback program - weekly statement

globenewswire
Luxembourg, 30th November 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 23rd NOVEMBER 2020 TO 27th NOVEMBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
23/11/2020 179 6.9 1 235.10 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
24/11/2020 - - - - -
25/11/2020 4 450 6.99 31 105.50 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
26/11/2020 - - - - -
27/11/2020 - - - - -
Total 4 629 - 32 340.60 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

Attachment


