Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins order for data-based condition monitoring of turnouts in Sweden

Werdohl, November 30, 2020. Vossloh has won a strategically important order for data-based condition monitoring of turnouts in Sweden. The order was awarded by Trafikverket, the Swedish Central Office for Transport, to the Swedish subsidiary Vossloh Nordic Switch Systems AB. The project will be carried out jointly with DB Systemtechnik GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn AG.

The multi-year order covers condition monitoring for a total of 1,000 turnouts in the Swedish network. By means of sensor technology, data on selected parameters is continuously recorded in the track and automatically transmitted to a Vossloh-owned cloud-based platform. In this platform the data is processed and converted into corresponding recommendations for action for the customer by using algorithms based on artificial intelligence.

Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG: "The permanent sensor-based monitoring of the rail track forms the basis for condition-based and in perspective predictive maintenance of rail infrastructure. The resulting higher availability of tracks is a central requirement for shifting more traffic to the railway in the future. Only in this way it will be possible to achieve ambitious climate targets in the medium term. This order will allow Vossloh to leverage its uniquely broad understanding of the physics of rail track to maximize customer value." He also adds: "We are pleased about the trust and the further strengthening of our successful cooperation with Trafikverket. This forward-looking order underscores our outstanding position as a supplier of products and solutions in the field of rail infrastructure."