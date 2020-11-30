 

DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins order for data-based condition monitoring of turnouts in Sweden

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.11.2020, 10:05  |  78   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins order for data-based condition monitoring of turnouts in Sweden

30.11.2020 / 10:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • The multi-year order covers sensor equipment and monitoring of 1,000 turnouts of the customer Trafikverket
  • A precise understanding of the technical condition of turnouts is an important step on the way to more efficient maintenance and higher track availability


Werdohl, November 30, 2020. Vossloh has won a strategically important order for data-based condition monitoring of turnouts in Sweden. The order was awarded by Trafikverket, the Swedish Central Office for Transport, to the Swedish subsidiary Vossloh Nordic Switch Systems AB. The project will be carried out jointly with DB Systemtechnik GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn AG.

The multi-year order covers condition monitoring for a total of 1,000 turnouts in the Swedish network. By means of sensor technology, data on selected parameters is continuously recorded in the track and automatically transmitted to a Vossloh-owned cloud-based platform. In this platform the data is processed and converted into corresponding recommendations for action for the customer by using algorithms based on artificial intelligence.

Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG: "The permanent sensor-based monitoring of the rail track forms the basis for condition-based and in perspective predictive maintenance of rail infrastructure. The resulting higher availability of tracks is a central requirement for shifting more traffic to the railway in the future. Only in this way it will be possible to achieve ambitious climate targets in the medium term. This order will allow Vossloh to leverage its uniquely broad understanding of the physics of rail track to maximize customer value." He also adds: "We are pleased about the trust and the further strengthening of our successful cooperation with Trafikverket. This forward-looking order underscores our outstanding position as a supplier of products and solutions in the field of rail infrastructure."

Seite 1 von 3
Vossloh Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins order for data-based condition monitoring of turnouts in Sweden DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins order for data-based condition monitoring of turnouts in Sweden 30.11.2020 / 10:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG ist in weit fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden Gesprächen über ein ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER befindet sich in fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor selected by AST & Science as the Preferred Supplier for ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäftsmodell stützt anhaltendes Wachstum
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to final discussions on a takeover offer by GlobalWafers Co., ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 29/11/2020, 18:50 CET/CEST - Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: New anchor shareholder and changes in the Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: RevoluGen Ltd: Fire Monkey v8 HMW DNA extraction delivers 30Gb+ yield from sequencing on the ONT ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann
BIT Capital legt mit 'BIT Global Leaders' einen Fonds der Zukunftsbranchen auf / Großer ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh gewinnt Auftrag zur datenbasierten Zustandsbestimmung von Weichen in Schweden (deutsch)
10:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh gewinnt Auftrag zur datenbasierten Zustandsbestimmung von Weichen in Schweden
04.11.20
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt VOSSLOH AG auf 'Kaufen'
04.11.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt VOSSLOH AG auf 'Buy'
03.11.20
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Weiter erholt am Tag der US-Wahl
03.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Vossloh auf 'Buy' - Ziel 38 Euro
03.11.20
BERENBERG stuft VOSSLOH AG auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
854
Vossloh AG WKN 766710