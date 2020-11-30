Zlatko Rihter assumes position as President and CEO of Mölnlycke

He replaces interim CEO Barry McBride who reassumes his role as Executive Vice President Gloves, Antiseptics and Global R&D.

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zlatko Rihter assumes his position as President and CEO of Mölnlycke.

Zlatko Rihter has extensive experience from the healthcare sector after having spent more than 20 years within the industry. Prior to joining Mölnlycke, he was President and CEO of Sweden-based CellaVision, a world-leading provider of digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology, listed on Nasdaq Nordic.

Previous positions include EVP Sales & Marketing at ORIGIO, as well as President GBU Chronic at Gambro and Director Patient Handling Product Division at ArjoHuntleigh.

