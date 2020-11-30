 

Adrenomed closes EUR 22 million equity financing to accelerate development of Adrecizumab (HAM8101) and provides business update

Adrenomed closes EUR 22 million equity financing to accelerate development of Adrecizumab (HAM8101) and provides business update

30.11.2020
Adrenomed closes EUR 22 million equity financing to accelerate development of Adrecizumab (HAM8101) and provides business update

- Series E round led by existing top-tier life science investors Wellington Partners and HBM Healthcare Investments

- Data from AdrenOSS-2 on early treatment start with Adrecizumab in septic shock to be presented at DIVI, December 2-4, 2020

Hennigsdorf/Berlin (Germany), November 30, 2020 - Adrenomed AG, the vascular integrity company, today announced the successful closing of a EUR 22.2 million financing round.

EUR 22 million financing round

An internal series E venture round led by existing investors Wellington Partners and HBM Healthcare Investments raised EUR 22.2 million equity. This will provide the Company funds to complete the next stages of development for Adrenomed's lead candidate Adrecizumab (HAM8101) in septic shock, an area with very high unmet medical needs. Based on the detailed findings of the Phase II study AdrenOSS-2, which have been extensively explored over the past months, the Company is developing a personalized, biomarker-guided clinical trial strategy. Additionally, funds will be used for chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) and for regulatory interactions.

"We are grateful for the continued support and strong confidence of our investors in our approach to build a personalized medicine development strategy for Adrecizumab in sepsis," said Dr. Andreas Bergmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Adrenomed. "This financing will pave the way for the next important steps towards the further clinical development of our therapeutic approach to restore and maintain vascular integrity in patients with septic shock."

New AdrenOSS-2 data presented at DIVI

In topline data from the Phase II study AdrenOSS-2, Adrecizumab already has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and a significant and fast improvement of organ function, plus a substantial reduction on short-term mortality.[1] Additional biomarker-guided data on early treatment start with Adrecizumab in septic shock patients and new efficacy data including 90 day mortality rate will now be presented at the Annual Congress of DIVI (German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine), December 2-4, 2020.

