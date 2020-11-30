 

Onxeo Has Received Approval for the Delisting From Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen and the Concurrent Admission to Trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 10:22  |  72   |   |   

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, has received approval for the delisting from Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen and the concurrent admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark.

As described in company announcement on 27 November 2020, Onxeo has applied for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark and the concurrent delisting from Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen.

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today notified the Company of their approval of the applications.

As a result the last trading day on Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen will be 11 December 2020 and the first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark will be 14 December 2020.

The Company will no longer be subject to the disclosure requirements in the Capital Markets Act (“Kapitalmarkedsloven”) and shareholders will no longer be required to inform about their shareholdings according to the Capital Markets Act. Instead the Company will be subject to the rules of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook that does not have the same company disclosure requirements as the Capital Markets Act and does not require shareholders to report their shareholdings in the Company.

The Company will continue to be subject to the rules and requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Purpose of transfer

The purpose of both transfers is to allow Onxeo to be listed on a market which is more suitable to the Company’s size and its market capitalization. The transfers to Euronext Growth Paris and First North Growth Market should provide the Company with a regulatory framework that is better suited to a SME and reduce listing-related costs, while still benefiting from access to the financial markets.

Consequences for Onxeo shareholders

Nasdaq Main Market has the legal status of a regulated market, while Nasdaq First North Growth Market is legally considered a SME Growth Market, which is a Multilateral Trading Facility. Upon transfer from the Main Market to First North Growth Market, rules for Danish shareholders are not changed or different as regards taxes and pensions and there is no consequence on the tax treatment of capital gains and losses.

Seite 1 von 3
Onxeo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Onxeo Has Received Approval for the Delisting From Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen and the Concurrent Admission to Trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), in particular against rare or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
GE Healthcare Expands AI, Digital and Imaging Solutions at #RSNA2020, Helping Shape Future of ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
PT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Shareholders of Class ...
New Comcast Report Finds Consumers Vastly Underestimate How Often Home Networks Are Targeted by ...
Study Comparing Two Noninvasive Indicators of Fluid Responsiveness on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Onxeo Has Applied for Admission to Trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark and Delisting from Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen
09.11.20
Onxeo Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in DRIIV-1b Study and Positive Interim Results
09.11.20
Onxeo Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in DRIIV-1b Study and Positive Interim Results