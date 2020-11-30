 

Nokia and Togocom deploy first 5G network in West Africa

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by African mobile operator, Togocom in a three-year deal to deploy 5G across the country. In the capital city Lomé, the 5G network has just been launched -- the first time a 5G network has been deployed in West Africa. The deal, which also sees legacy 2G, 3G and 4G networks enhanced, will strengthen Togocom’s market-leading position in Togo and future-proof its infrastructure for the next-generation of digital services for Togolese citizens.

The deal sees Nokia provide equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio, including AirScale Base Stations, AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solutions that enables Togocom to deliver market-leading 5G experiences to subscribers with ultra-low latency, connectivity and capacity. This supports the increasing demand for data services from Togocom’s subscribers. Nokia also supplies its AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head (RRH) solution to meet the demand for capacity and reliable coverage both indoors and outdoors. Togocom also deploys the Nokia AirFrame data center solution to support cloud-based applications necessary for future telco networking.

Nokia also deploys 5G monetization, data management and Digital Operations software solutions across its open, scalable CloudBand Infrastructure Software, enabling Togocom to capture new 5G revenue opportunities, enhance business velocity and agility, and streamline the operator’s network operations. Solutions include Nokia Converged Charging (formerly Smart Plan Suite) together with partner solution for end-to-end BSS, Policy Controller, Session Management, Subscriber Data Management, Signaling, Nokia Mediation (formerly Data Refinery), NetAct network management system and Archive Cloud to automate the backup and storage of network data.

Nokia also provides digital deployment, network design, optimization and technical support services enabling Togocom to benefit from a faster network launch and ensure subscriber requirements for quality and reliability are met.

Nokia is a long-term partner of Togocom and has previously supplied equipment for their 3G and 4G networks. Togocom is the Togolese market leader in telecommunications serving the entire country.

