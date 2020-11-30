P2 Gold Intersects High-Grade Copper at Todd Creek

The Todd Creek 2020 exploration drill program consisted of three holes totaling 1,027 meters and intersected up to 4.19% copper over 1.8 meters. All three drill holes targeted structurally-controlled copper mineralization within large zones of intense QSP (quartz + sericite + pyrite) alteration. Two of the three holes intersected significant copper mineralization with silver and gold. (See Table 1 for drill results.)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc . (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports on the 2020 exploration drill program at its Todd Creek Property located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia.

Drilling demonstrated that mineralization identified on surface is hosted in veins that are well defined and remain open at depth, with copper and gold grades appearing to improve with depth. Select drill results include:

Hole TC-002 (Yellow Bowl Zone) intersected 1.48% copper, 0.04 g/t gold and 30.62 g/t silver over 1.2 meters within an 8.8-meter interval grading 0.53% copper, 0.01 g/t gold and 10.63 g/t silver ; and

within an ; and Hole TC-002 (Yellow Bowl Zone) intersected 4.19% copper, 0.19 g/t gold and 4.90 g/t silver over 1.8 meters within a 3.3-meter interval grading 3.03% copper, 0.20 g/t gold and 7.15 g/t silver.

Plan maps and drill hole sections of the Todd Creek 2020 exploration drill program are available at www.p2gold.com.

The Todd Creek Property covers an area of over 32,000 hectares and is located within the Golden Triangle, approximately 35 kilometers northeast of Stewart, BC. The western side of the Todd Creek Property covers a 12-kilometer by 3-kilometer corridor of altered lower Jurassic volcanic rocks which host at least five zones of gold-copper mineralization including the Yellow Bowl and VMS zones, the targets of the 2020 exploration drill program, and the historical Fall Creek, Ice Creek and South zones. The known zones of mineralization at the Todd Creek Property, which borders the east side of Pretium Resources Inc.’s Bowser Claims, are found in the same stratigraphy that hosts the nearby Brucejack, Snowfield and Goldstorm deposits.

Prospecting has shown that both the Yellow Bowl and VMS Zones are covered by a mafic unit consisting of basalt flows and volcaniclastics which overlie interbedded rhyolite and andesitic volcanics. The zones are marked by intense QSP alteration surrounded by chlorite alteration, believed to be related to a porphyry system at depth. Mineralization intersected to date consists of semi-massive amounts of chalcopyrite, pyrite and locally sphalerite, within well-defined quartz/carbonate veins. These veins were intersected within the upper mafic unit and showed strong alteration of the wall rock and grades improving with depth. This relationship is expected to continue to depth where the veins cut through the underlying andesite/rhyolite volcanics, which experience has shown are better host rocks as seen elsewhere on the property at the Fall Creek, Ice Creek and South zones, as well as in the district as a whole.