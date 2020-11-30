 

Unity Announces Unity Reflect Now Supports Autodesk BIM 360 for seamless AR/VR experiences

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced another step toward holistic interoperability with Autodesk. Through the integration of Unity Reflect, a real-time design review and coordination solution that connects all project members on one immersive, collaborative, real-time platform regardless of device, model size, or geographic-location, with Autodesk BIM 360, cloud-based design & construction management software, Designers, engineers, owners and other project stakeholders using Unity Reflect can collaborate on one immersive, collaborative, real-time platform with the added ability to conduct on-site 1:1 augmented reality (AR) for visualizing variance and design to build intent. This is a result of a three year collaboration between Unity and Autodesk that started in October 2017.

Unity Reflect also offers cloud hosting to all Unity Reflect users, enabling them to host projects on-premise or in the cloud, push data to mobile devices, and share models with users outside of their network.

“Unity Reflect makes it truly simple for designers to collaborate with owners, occupants and contractors around an interactive BIM model that can be experienced in real time, at human scale, by multiple teams at the same time, in a way that is highly intuitive & realistic,” said Julien Faure, Vice President, Verticals at Unity. “Together with Autodesk, we bring designs to life with BIM-connected virtual reality, to make it easier for all project collaborators to more deeply explore design options, solve complex engineering issues, and plan construction execution.”

“From clash detection to real-time virtual walkthroughs, real-time 3D workflows are transforming how construction firms operate,” said James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. “By using models from BIM 360 within Unity Reflect, construction teams can know these data-rich workflows always incorporate the most up-to-date information.”

Since announcing a collaboration with Autodesk in 2018, Unity Reflect has grown to support a suite of Autodesk products including Revit, Navisworks, and now BIM 360, which is part of Autodesk Construction CloudTM, while also enabling Autodesk users to access real-time 3D experiences on a range of devices in AR and VR to bridge the gap between design and construction. Unity Reflect connects all project stakeholders, regardless of platform/device, model size, or geo-location to create real-time collaborative environments, which facilitates faster, more impactful decision-making throughout the entire building/infrastructure lifecycle. Learn more about Unity Reflect.

About Unity

Unity (NYSE: U) is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company’s 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than three billion times per month in 2019 on more than 1.5 billion unique devices. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

