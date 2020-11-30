TRESU Investment Holding A/S – supporting material for Q3 2020 presentation





TRESU Investment Holding A/S publishes supporting material for the Q3 2020 presentation later today.

The supporting material will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, at the Q3 2020 financial presentation at 2PM. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.





Click this link to register for the conference call









Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO

Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085

Attachment