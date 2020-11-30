 

Hrc World LC INTERIM RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 11:01  |  32   |   |   

HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN
TICKER: HRC
ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

30 November 2020

INTERIM RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (HRC), a company that provides restaurant management services especially in developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020.

The Interim Results to 30 November 2020 is appended to this announcement.

For the said financial period, the Group generated net loss of USD 843,000, mainly from general and administrative expense incurred during the period, while cash and cash equivalents stood at USD 179,000

The Company is in midst of designing and producing its own line of merchandise for direct and online sale. The Company expects to launch the merchandise within the next two months.

The Covid-19 global pandemic presented significant challenges to all companies and businesses worldwide. Although the F&B industry had been badly affected, the Company had managed to adapt well to the challenges faced.

The main objective of the Company is to minimally sustain all business operations until such time the Covid-19 related issues are resolved and the economy starts recovering.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

 

About HRC World Plc
HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details
HRC World Plc
info@hrcplc.co.uk
+603 7786 0500

Certified Adviser
Keswick Global AG
info@keswickglobal.com
+43 1 740 408045

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hrc World LC INTERIM RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 HRC WORLD PLC NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGENTICKER: HRCISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20 30 November 2020 INTERIM RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (HRC), a company that provides restaurant management services especially …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020
Xuan Quynh LLC Joins PHILUX Global Funds to Participate in Luxembourg-based Infrastructure Fund for ...
Nexans Press Release
Philips Patient Management Solution keeps patients safe and personalizes care during COVID-19 at ...
Interoil Q3 interim financial report
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...