EQS Group AG acquires Got Ethics A/S - Expansion of market position before introduction of the EU whistleblower directive 30-Nov-2020



Munich - 30 November 2020

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) acquires 100 percent of the shares in Got Ethics A/S, based in Copenhagen, at the beginning of the new year. The purchase agreement to acquire the whistleblowing SaaS provider was signed today. The agreement gives EQS Group AG the perfect position to become Europe's leading cloud provider for whistleblowing systems.



Since its founding in 2010 Got Ethics A/S has specialised in the operation of whistleblowing systems, making it one of the pioneers in Europe. With the help of a reporting system, employees, customers and suppliers can anonymously and securely report any irregularities in companies and organisations. Got Ethics A/S serves over 500 customers and employs 17 people in 4 European locations. Customer growth has been at least 30 percent annually over the last four years. The company currently generates annual recurring revenues (ARR) of approximately EUR 2 million.

The initial purchase price is EUR 10 million with the final amount depending on earn-out components over a term of 24 months. The transaction is financed by an acquisition loan from Commerzbank Munich.

Got Ethics A/S was founded by Peter Dagø (CEO) and Jesper Dannemann (COO), both of whom will continue to hold responsible positions within EQS Group AG. The customer base includes numerous SMEs as well as international groups.

The EU Directive 2019/1937 stipulates the mandatory introduction of an internal reporting channel for companies with 250 or more employees at the end of 2021 and 50 employees from the end of 2023. The acquisition of Got Ethics A/S significantly strengthens the EQS Group AG's market position and creates the perfect starting point to achieve high market penetration in the establishment of whistleblower systems in the coming year.